The NC native behind ‘Scream’ is turning fairy tales into horror. Here’s how to watch.

New Bern native Kevin Williamson — who brought us “Dawson’s Creek,” “The Vampire Diaries,” “The Following,” “Scream” and “I Know What You Did Last Summer” — debuts his new horror-themed TV show this week, but viewers will have to pay to watch it.
Williamson’s “Tell Me A Story” takes classic fairy tales and re-imagines them as dark and twisted psychological thrillers.
The first episode debuts on Halloween day on CBS All Access, the CBS streaming site that is also home to “Star Trek: Discovery” and “The Good Fight.” Subsequent episodes will be available on the streaming site each Thursday.
There is a charge for CBS All Access, though. It costs $5.99 per month ($9.99 without ads) or $59.99 per year ($99.99 without the ads). We have the full info below on how to sign up and access the shows.
“Tell Me a Story” is set in modern-day New York City, and CBS All Access says the first season will interweave “The Three Little Pigs,” “Little Red Riding Hood” and “Hansel and Gretel” into an epic and subversive tale of love, loss, greed, revenge and murder. The cast includes James Wolk, Billy Magnussen, Dania Ramirez, Kim Cattrall, Danielle Campbell, Michael Raymond-James, Dorian Missick, Sam Jaeger, Zabryna Guevara, Paul Wesley and Davi Santos.
Williamson is the writer and executive producer of “Tell Me A Story.”
How to get CBS All Access
First, sign up at cbs.com/all-access.
Then you can watch it online — on a computer, phone or tablet — or through a streaming device, which will play it on your TV. It will stream through pretty much all systems: Roku, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, PS4 and XBox 1.
▪ To watch online, go to cbs.com/all-access and select the series and watch.
▪ To watch it on your phone or tablet (Apple, Android, Windows 10), you’ll need to install the CBS All Access app. It doesn’t look like it’s available for Kindle.
▪ To watch on your TV, you’ll need to go into your service (Roku, Apple TV, etc.) and add the CBS All Access channel. The screen will prompt you on how to sign in with your account info.
