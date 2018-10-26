Cute, fluffy bug’s sting left NC lake-goer in ‘the worst pain he’d ever experienced’

A visitor of a popular North Carolina recreation area learned the hard way that a fluffy caterpillar he encountered wasn’t as innocent as it seemed.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers urged people on Friday to familiarize themselves and family members with the dangerous critter, known as the puss caterpillar.

“We had a visitor at Falls Lake get stung – he said it was the worse pain he’d ever experienced,” the USACE wrote in a Facebook post. The agency manages the 12,500-acre lake that serves as the primary water source for the City of Raleigh.

The puss caterpillar is the furry offspring of the southern flannel moth, which range from New Jersey to Florida to Texas, according to the University of Florida entomology department. They disappear for the wintertime, as they enter cocoons in the fall and develop by late spring, according to the university.

“One of the most venomous caterpillars in the United States,” puss caterpillars grow to about an inch and a half in length with venomous spines that are hidden by a thick coat of hair, according to UF.

National Geographic has referred to the insect as the “toxic toupee” on account of its hairpiece appearance.

The News & Observer reported on a similar warning after a puss caterpillar showed up at town hall in Kill Devil Hills in late September.

In addition to causing an “immediate intense burning pain” the sting of a puss caterpillar leaves a signature – a “red grid-like pattern on the skin that matches the pattern of the venomous spines,” according to UF. Other possible symptoms UF listed include headache, fever, nausea, rapid heart rate, low blood pressure and seizures, “and more rarely, abdominal pain, muscle spasms and convulsions.”

Potential remedies the university listed included removing broken spine tips with tape, and applying ice packs and hydrocortisone cream.

This article uses information from previous reporting by The News & Observer.

