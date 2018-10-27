Woman faces charges after yelling at black neighbor ‘You don’t belong - get out of here!’

Police say criminal charges are pending for a white woman who is seen in a video confronting two African-American women in an apartment parking lot in south Charlotte.
The video, which one of the women posted on Facebook on Friday, shows a middle-aged white woman approach two black women and call them “b----” and asking “Is your baby daddy here?”
By Saturday, the video was viewed on various social media sites nearly 1 million times.
The incident happened late at night on October 19, according to information from police and the victims. In the video, the white woman appears to engage the other women without provocation.
The two women who were accosted are heard in the video asking the woman to leave them alone, and saying “you are harassing us.” But, the woman continues to berate the women and asks repeatedly “Do you live here?”
After the two women walk away and one of them calls 911 to report harassment, the white woman yells at them from a distance: “Do I need to bring out my concealed weapon, too? This is North Carolina by the way.”
Police on Saturday would not identify the woman who is accused of both assault and making threats. A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department spokesperson said warrants have been issued but not served.
Police say the charges are two counts of communicating threats and two counts of simple assault.
‘Racially-motivated attack’
One of the women is heard in the video calling 911 and saying, “The lady was pushing me in my face.” The woman reporting harassment has a calm demeanor on the phone as she thanks the dispatchers and answers the dispatcher’s questions.
“It surprised me.,” she tells a police dispatcher. “I’ve been living here for over a year and I’ve never been treated this way. I’m a resident just like her.”
The incident unfolded over more than five minutes as two women waited by their vehicle in an apartment complex parking lot for AAA car service, video shows.
The other woman approached them, the video shows, questioning whether they lived there and what they were doing. One of the African-American women does live at the apartment complex, the other is her relative, according to the video and public records.
But, the white woman tells them to “F--- off” and accuses them of not living there even after they explained that they did and that they were outside waiting due to car trouble.
A manager at the apartment complex, Camden Fairview, could not be reached by the Observer on Saturday.
The two women met with news reporters in Charlotte on Saturday and said they’ve retained a lawyer and that they posted several videos showing the incident on social media to bring attention to acts of racism.
“It’s so upsetting to know that today we have overt racism still going on in 2018,” one of the women said, according to a video of their interview posted on a WCCB’s reporter’s Twitter.
The two women called it a “racially-motivated attack.”
‘I’m hot. I’m white’
The video is the latest encounter captured with cell phone cameras that show white people across the United States bullying and threatening black people and other minorities.
In July in Charlotte, a white man called two Asian-Americans “n------” and said “I’m gonna get you” in response to a political sign in their yard. In other cities recently, videos have gone viral of white people calling police and making threats against black people due to them just sitting in a Starbucks, shopping with their children or visiting the neighborhood swimming pool.
In the Charlotte video, the woman is seen and heard yelling at the two black women: “You’re hanging around a place you don’t belong - get out of here!”
“I’m hot, I’m beautiful, I’m white,” the woman says in the video. “This is Myers Park, South Park. What are you doing here?”
In the video, the woman also says she makes a $125,000 salary.
One of the two victims is heard on a 911 call calmly speaking with a dispatcher. The woman says “She’s Caucasian and we are African-American and minding our own business and she’s harassing us.”
“I’m in front of my home,” the woman tells the 911 dispatcher, as heard in the video. “My car’s bad. I called AAA. This lady is bothering me in front of my door. Do you hear her?”
A police incident report says the woman “physically assaulted” the victim. The report also says the woman made threats of “bodily injury” and the victim told police “that she believed the threat could be carried out.”
