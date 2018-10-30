I-40 road rage suspect drove stolen Ford, carried meth as she rammed car, NC cops say

A bizarre road rage incident that started with a woman “beating” a man’s car window got stranger still when she chased him onto eastbound Interstate 40 in a stolen Ford and rammed his Honda, said the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office in a press release.
The victim, Brian Jones of Morganton, told investigators that he believes 40-year-old April Dawn Smith was trying to “knock him off the road,” said the sheriff’s office release.
All this happened during morning rush hour Friday, just after 8 a.m., officials said.
Smith was driving while impaired and in possession of methamphetamine when deputies caught up with her in Burke County, said a sheriff’s office release.
Jones reported the ordeal began when he pulled into a store on Burma Road East in Nebo, and “Smith pulled up behind him, got out of her vehicle and began beating the window of (his) automobile,” the sheriff’s office press release said.
“As Jones was leaving, Smith attempted to block him in, but he was able to get out of the parking lot and traveled to the Interstate eastbound 40 ramp. Smith pursued Jones and used her vehicle to strike the rear bumper of Jones’ Honda Fit in an attempt to knock him off the road,” said the release.
Jones reported he pulled over near Exit 90 and called authorities, said the sheriff’s office release. The call came at 8:41 a.m., investigators said.
Smith had gotten off Interstate 40 and was on Dysartsville Road when Burke County sheriff’s deputies arrested her, said a sheriff’s office release.
It was then that investigators learned the 2012 Ford Fusion she was driving had been reported stolen, said a sheriff’s office. The vehicle owner, John Owens of Marion, told investigators Smith had been staying at his home when she took the car, sheriff’s office officials said.
Smith was found in possession of 4 grams of methamphetamine as she was being processed into the jail that day, the sheriff’s office said.
She is charged with theft of a vehicle, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, damage to property, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance in jail, reported the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office.
“She also faces charges from the N.C. Highway Patrol, including driving while impaired,” the sheriff’s office release said.
Comments