Slain NC Central student has family ties to Charlotte school shooting victim

The N.C. Central University student who was shot and killed by a security guard in Durham in September has family ties to the teenager who was fatally shot at a high school near Charlotte this week, according to the family.

Ernisha Ballard, the mother of slain N.C. Central student DeAndre Marquise Ballard, said Ballard’s younger brother is the half-brother of Bobby McKeithen. McKeithan, 16-year-old sophomore at Butler High School, was shot to death Monday outside the school cafeteria.

Jatwan Cuffie, a freshman at Butler High, has been charged with first-degree murder. An attorney for Cuffie said the teen had been the target of threats and bullying, the Charlotte Observer reported.

Ballard, a 23-year-old college senior, was fatally shot by a security guard at the Campus Crossings apartment complex in Durham around 10:15 p.m. Sept. 17. He reported lived at the complex.

The guard’s employer, N.C. Detective Agency, has said the shooting was self-defense.