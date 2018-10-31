As family slept, toddler walked into road and was hit by two cars, NC police say

Bruce Fleming would have turned 3 on Saturday. Instead, he was hit by two cars and killed after wandering from his North Carolina home in the early morning dark.
The boy’s uncles were asleep when he opened the door to his Cleveland County home and was hit by two cars in the 1800 block of South Post Road, south of Shelby, at about 6 a.m. Wednesday, The Gaston Gazette reported.
The toddler’s parents worked night shifts, Spectrum New Charlotte reported. Bruce’s grandmother “left to take the boy’s father to work” when the toddler went outside, according to WSOC-TV.
Family members identified the boy as Bruce Fleming, WJZY reported. The boy would have turned 3 on Saturday, WSOC-TV reported.
No charges will be filed against the drivers, North Carolina State Highway Patrol Trooper Ray Pierce told WJZY.
Another driver saw the boy and stopped to get him, reported Charlotte Observer news partner WBTV. But the cars hit the toddler before the driver could help.
“Bruce’s parents are utterly devastated by the death of their beloved only son, whom they adored and doted on,” the family said in a statement, according to WJZY. “We request that you keep the family, witnesses to the accident, and first responders in your thoughts and prayers.”
