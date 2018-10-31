Teacher, a Davidson grad, went on a walk in Mexico. He hasn’t been heard from since.

A 34-year-old Davidson College graduate who teaches Spanish at the private Woodlawn School in Mooresville went missing while on a walk or hike in Mexico on Sunday afternoon, the college posted in an alumni alert on Wednesday.
Patrick Braxton-Andrew, Class of 2006, was supposed to meet his brother, Kerry, in Mexico City on Tuesday, according to a message from their father that the college posted on its alumni Facebook page.
Braxton-Andrew “is fluent in Spanish and has traveled abroad in Central America regularly,” Eileen Keeley, Davidson’s vice president for college relations, said in the alert. “We are working to mobilize any resources we have in the Davidson family to help (Braxton-Andrew’s family) find him.”
Family and friends fear Braxton-Andrew was hurt while walking or hiking near Urique, family friend Nancy Slagle told The Charlotte Observer in a phone interview Wednesday night. Slagle is collecting the names of any contacts Davidson alumni might have in Mexico who could help in the search.
In his message on the college’s alumni Facebook page, Gary Andrew said he and his wife last texted with their son at 3:51 p.m. Sunday.
“We have been able to determine that he went missing Sunday afternoon while on a walk (he left about 4 p.m.) in the area around Urique,” Gary Andrew posted. “The hotel owner said he never returned from his walk. Someone had seen him walking near a ranch on Sunday afternoon.
“Supposedly, locals looked Monday and Tuesday for him. We don’t know how hard they looked. They also didn’t contact the police, though the nearest police department is something like 6 hours away.”
Braxton-Andrew’s brother talked with the U.S. embassy in Mexico City Tuesday night and was scheduled to meet with embassy officials on Wednesday, their father said in his post.
“We’re also going to reach out to the U.S. Consulate General and the U.S. Citizen Services in Ciudad, Juárez,” Gary Andrew posted.
Gary Andrew, Davidson College’s former longtime head men’s cross country/track and field coach, posted that he and his wife are in Tulum, Mexico, on an unrelated vacation.
