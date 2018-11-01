Pilot says ‘God’ made emergency plane landing on I-95 in NC, report says

A small airplane made an emergency landing on Interstate 95 Wednesday evening, authorities said.
The Federal Aviation Administration said the pilot of a Piper PA-28 “declared an emergency” while flying from Smithfield to Wilson, television station WNCN first reported.
No one was hurt when the plane landed on the highway and made it up a ramp near exit 119, according to WNCN. The pilot said “God,” when asked who landed the plane, according to the station.
There were two pilots in the plane including one student pilot, according to WRAL. The station reported the plane was towed a few miles to the Wilson Industrial Air Center.
Greenville station WITN reported the plane is registered to an insurance company in Williamston.
The FAA will investigate the circumstances that led to the emergency landing on Thursday, according to ABC11.
