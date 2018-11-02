Armed stranger sexually assaults woman walking on Charlotte’s Morehead Street

Police are looking for man who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman and stole her cell phone while she was walking in Charlotte early Thursday morning.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened in the area of West Morehead Street and Freedom Drive.
Officers are requesting the public’s assistance to provide information that will help identify the man involved in the sexual assault.
On Thursday at 3:05 a.m., officers were dispatched to a sexual assault call for service.
A female victim told police she was walking on Morehead Street when the unknown man approached her and sexually assaulted her.
During the assault, the woman says the man took her cell phone. The police report says the man was armed with a handgun.
The man is described as a dark-skinned black male about 25 years-old, standing 5′7″ and weighing about 165 pounds.
The man had a short afro and was last seen wearing a maroon hoodie and blue jeans.
Anyone with information concerning this case or the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
CMPD Officer Carolynn Prather sent out a few general safety reminders on social media in situations similar to this.
Officer Prather says if you see anything suspicious, please call 911.
She says sometimes residents are hesitant to call the police because something doesn’t seem right or it may not seem like an “emergency,” but calling 911 is the only way to get an officer to respond.
It is always better to err on the side of caution and call.
Officer Prather gave a few more reminders: Stay alert and scan your surroundings.
Avoid heavily wooded, poorly lit and secluded areas.
Walk or jog with a companion.
Attract the attention of others if you feel like you are in trouble.
Be alert if a stranger engages you in conversation.
Be realistic about your limitations and avoid situations that can put you at risk.
Vary your route if you feel like you are being followed.
Do not listen to music or talk on the phone while walking or jogging.
Call 911.
The officer says she understands that many neighbors are very concerned and frightened about the sexual assault incident.
“We don’t want community members to be crippled by fear, just more aware of what is going on and making safe decisions,” the officer said.
“Please let an officer know if you have any questions about this incident but we are limited as to what we can release at this time. Let us know if you have information as well.”
