NC woman passed weed to toddlers in video. She’s going to jail – for less than a year

A North Carolina woman charged with child abuse in August after appearing in a video giving three children marijuana to smoke has received the maximum prison sentence, according to officials.

The Forsyth County assistant district attorney asked for the maximum sentence of 300 days for Michaela Mary Elizabeth Pearson, 21, and the judge agreed after the video was played in court, FOX8 reported.

Pearson pleaded guilty to three counts each of child abuse and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to the station.

Pearson and 18-year-old Candice Jasmine Little were arrested Aug. 28 after people reported a video showing “multiple young children being given what appears to be an illegal substance by two adult females,” the Winston-Salem Police Department said in a press release.

Television station WXII first reported the ages of the children shown in the video to be 18 months, 2 and 3.

Little is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 9, according to FOX8.