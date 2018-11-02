2 NC high school students had a gun on campus Friday, police say

Two 17-year-old students were arrested Friday after police said they had a gun at Central Cabarrus High School in Cabarrus County, NC.
Jalen Rashun Dixon and Sieaira Lillian West were each charged with felony weapons on campus or other educational property, according to a Concord Police Department news release. Dixon also was charge with possession of a stolen firearm, the news release said.
Dixon took the gun to school Friday “and at some point gave the firearm to West,” according to the news release.
A school administrator found the gun in West’s backpack, the news release said.
The gun had been stolen, according to police.
The department has not disclosed the type of gun Dixon is accused of taking to the school and if it had any bullets. Police also aren’t saying if they know why the gun was taken to the campus and given to West.
