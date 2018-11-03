Stray kitten found at NC governor’s mansion joins other ‘First Pets’ in Cooper family

A stray kitten found hiding in the garage of the N.C. Governor’s Mansion seems to have won the hearts of the first family.

A photo of what appears to be a tortoiseshell kitten was added Friday to the Facebook page dedicated to the pets of Gov. Roy Cooper and his family.

“We don’t know where she came from or how she got there, but we’ve started calling her Jennyanydots (after the character from Cats),” the post said. “She’s friendly, talkative, and enjoys ‘hunting’ certain patterns on the carpet.”

Cooper shared the post on his own Facebook page on Saturday.

The Coopers are no strangers to helping out animals in need.

The “First Pets” page includes bios on their two other adopted cats, Alex and Addy, and a rescue dog named Ben.

The other pet bio on the page is one for Daisy, an orchid mantis belonging to the governor’s daughter, Natalie.

Daisy joined the family in the summer of 2017, after Winnifred “Fred” Cooper, the “First Mantis of NC,” died.