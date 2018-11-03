Boys trick-or-treated in racist blackface, draped in Confederate flags, video shows

Two boys trick-or-treated in a Pennsylvania neighborhood wearing racist blackface and wrapped in Confederate flags, a Facebook video shows.
A neighbor was so disgusted by the costumes that he posted the video to warn others in his neighborhood not to give the boys candy, according to his post. Neighbor Ralf Maltas Con Leche and his family live southwest of Allentown in Pennsylvania’s Lehigh Valley region.
“Y’all shouldn’t do that s---,” says a young woman whom Maltas Con Leche identifies on Facebook as his daughter. “That’s not funny.”
“It’s not racist,” one of the boy’s and a female reply, according to the 15-second video.
“Yeah, go f--- yourselves,” the daughter replies, and then repeats the vulgar command.
“This was not cute,” Maltas Con Leche said on Facebook with the video he posted ”.. this is my daughter who was the only one surrounded by adults that had the courage to address them ... she had to tell the house not to give them candy .. they so lucky they did not come knocking on my door... if you don’t see anything wrong with this please, unfollow me and lose my number...”
Social media backed the dad, although one man sarcastically asked when had the Confederate flag become illegal..
“This is UNREAL.,” a woman posted. “Good for your daughter for standing up to it.”
“They need to be held accountable as well as their parents,” another woman posted. “Completely maddening and hateful.”
“Who were they trying to be?” asked another woman. “Super Racism?”
