Amber Alert issued for 13-year-old girl grabbed in front of Lumberton home, police say

A 13-year-old girl was kidnapped Monday morning in front of her home in Lumberton, North Carolina, according to police.
A man abducted Hania Noelia Aquilar a little before 7 a.m. from the Rosewood mobile home park in Lumberton, according to WPDE.
State officials issued an Amber Alert for the teen. Authorities described her as Hispanic, about 5 feet tall and weighing 126 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a blue shirt with flowers and blue jeans, according to the alert.
The FBI is helping in the investigation in the North Carolina city along I-95 near the South Carolina border to help with the investigation, WMBF reports.
Police say she was taken in a stolen Ford Expedition, according to ABC11.
The vehicle is a Green 2002 Ford Expedition with South Carolina license tag number NWS-984, according to the Amber Alert.
“Witnesses can‘t describe the suspect other than he had a yellow bandanna over his face. After grabbing the child he forced her into the Green Ford Expedition and stole it and drove away,” police said, according to WPDE.
Charles Duncan: 843-626-0301, @duncanreporting
Comments