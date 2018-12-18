Here’s what happens when Chili’s weighs in on NC election fraud allegations

Whoever was running the Twitter account for Chili’s Bar and Grill on Monday stepped right into the back-and-forth over allegations of election fraud in North Carolina’s 9th Congressional District, and the regret set in pretty quickly.

It started with former Obama staffer Andrew Bates, who now works for a super PAC, offering the head of the North Carolina Republican Party, Dallas Woodhouse, a gift certificate to Chili’s “if we can make it to Christmas without you repeating calls for rewarding election fraud.”

I will give you a @Chilis gift certificate if we can make it to Christmas without you repeating calls for rewarding election fraud. #ncpol #NC09 https://t.co/x7VqB1AMU0 — Andrew Bates (@AndrewBatesNC) December 17, 2018

Things went downhill from there quickly.

You heard the man. Don't repeat calls for rewarding election fraud and you can have the time of your life at your local Chili's. — Chili's Grill & Bar (@Chilis) December 17, 2018 Also, caveat: that last tweet was in no way political. We're just encouraging everyone to have their best shot at having Chili's in the near future. — Chili's Grill & Bar (@Chilis) December 17, 2018

It quickly became clear that the person running the restaurant chain’s Twitter account had no idea what they were getting into. “The @Chilis twitter guy just walked into his bosses office. ‘So, it’s not the worst thing anyone’s ever done on Twitter, but I may have just got involved in something down in NC that I don’t fully understand,’” one person chimed in on Twitter to say. Chili’s replied: “It’s funny because it’s true.”

What started as a light-hearted tweet is about to be hours of researching North Carolina politics. — Chili's Grill & Bar (@Chilis) December 17, 2018 The @Chilis twitter guy just walked into his bosses office. "So, it's not the worst thing anyone's ever done on Twitter, but I may have just got involved in something down in NC that I don't fully understand." — Brian Francis (@briandfrancis) December 17, 2018

Political types and reporters started chiming in. Stories started popping up chronicling the Chili’s SNAFU, including in the Huffington Post.

The first sentence of Newsweek’s story got the general consensus of Twitter Monday: “It’s a sentence that might perfectly sum up the state of politics in 2018: Chili’s Bar & Grill has weighed in on allegations of election fraud in a North Carolina Congressional race.”

I’m not impressed till we get the ads going “I want my ballot back, ballot back, ballot back” ribbing this whole sorry affair. — Jon Sanders (@jonpsanders) December 17, 2018 did anyone really doubt this was exactly how 2018 would end https://t.co/Q6ps8pF1fk — Ariel Edwards-Levy (@aedwardslevy) December 17, 2018 asking my bosses if the WaPo account can pivot to Public Service Chili's https://t.co/M4i8a2gIOK — Ric Sanchez (@rcsanchez93) December 17, 2018

And then, to cap off the evening, NC9 Democratic candidate Dan McCready posted a picture of himself outside a Chili’s, writing, “No matter how busy things get, there’s always time for dinner.”

No matter how busy things get, there’s always time for dinner. pic.twitter.com/5sabfoxekj — Dan McCready for NC (@McCreadyForNC) December 18, 2018