Still waiting to buy your Christmas tree? Several forces are making it more difficult.

Here it is, less than a week before Christmas, T-minus-6 days until the Big Guy in the Red Suit takes to the skies, and suddenly supplies of fresh Christmas trees are as scarce as red-nosed reindeer.

“We’ve got a shortage,” said Ronnie Best, manager of the N.C. State Farmers Market in Raleigh. “It’s one of those years.”

Several things have conspired to make it hard for last-minute tree buyers to bag Ol’ Tannenbaum.

With Thanksgiving landing on Nov. 22, tree-shopping season has been a week longer than normal this year, meaning many tree lots already have sold out and packed up their strings of naked lightbulbs until 2019.

In addition, says Jennifer Greene, executive director of the N.C. Christmas Tree Association, a glut of trees on the market about a decade ago prompted some growers to reduce the number of new trees they planted. And the trees they didn’t plant are now showing up as trees that can’t be cut, shipped, sold and stood up in living rooms beside chimneys where stockings are hung with care.

And finally, there was the weather, which included several feet of snowfall in the North Carolina mountains in early December, turning tree farms into winter wonderlands in late fall, and making it difficult for growers to cut and handle final shipments of trees.

North Carolina has more than 800 growers who make the state the second-jolliest in the nation when it comes to Christmas trees, behind only Oregon.

N.C. growers cut and sell more than 4 million trees a year, most of them the coveted Fraser fir, with its soft, short needles and distinctive scent. The crop is worth more than $75 million a year, Greene said, and is shipped all over the nation.

Most growers won’t cut any more trees this year, she said, avoiding the risk of harvesting them and losing them. Instead, they’ll leave them in the field to grown another year taller and command a higher price next Noel.

The growers’ association’s website, http://www.ncchristmastrees.com/, lists the choose-and-cut farms that are still open, but it suggests making a call before making the drive.

The Farmers Market starts out each year with 11 Christmas tree vendors, Best said. As of Tuesday, it was down to two, one of whom got a fresh shipment in the morning with the other expecting a delivery in the afternoon.

By now, Best guessed, 80 percent to 85 percent of shoppers already have bought their tree. Those who prefer to wait almost until they hear jingle bells may not have as many to choose from this year, he said.