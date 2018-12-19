Dog tortured with BB gun, tied down and shot over 100 times at close range in NC

A dog is recovering after being tortured with a BB gun in Morganton. Someone shot the small dog, Brownie, nearly a hundred times then left him in a ditch.
Brownie was saved by a good Samaritan and just returned from the vet where he had surgery for the BBs that were shot into his eyes and throughout his body on Tuesday.
Now he is starting to recover, but the Morganton community where this happened wants to know who did this.
“He was always a happy dog coming to meet me at the door,” said Edith Pritchard.
Pritchard is Brownie’s owner. Brownie is a Jack Russell mix that was born at Pritchard’s house 7 years ago.
Pritchard lives in a tight-knit community, so Brownie usually runs around outside then runs back home. But one day Brownie didn’t come back.
“Someway or another he wandered away from the neighborhood,” said Pritchard.
About a quarter of a mile away, a good Samaritan’s found Brownie in a ditch.
Christie Fries and her mom, Janet Lott, helped save Brownie and reconnected him with Pritchard through a Facebook post. Lott found Brownie while driving by on the road and put him in her car. Fries posted photos of Brownie to find his owner.
She was able to find Pritchard after family members recognized the photos of Brownie.
Pritchard said this has been traumatizing to witness for the puppy she has known since birth.
“I couldn’t believe that anybody could put that many small bullets in a dog,” said Pritchard.
“To me this was torture to a defenseless beautiful animal that hurt no one,” said Lott.
No one is in custody for doing this to Brownie. The Burke County Sheriff’s Office say Animal Control is investigating.
Fries says they need to step up the investigation to find the person who did this.
Pritchard says this act is unbelievable and she’s frightened to have a person like that living undetected in their community.
“I want to know why they are so evil that they could do an animal like this,” said Pritchard.
If you have any information about who may have done this, call the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.
If you’d like more information on how to support the family and Brownie, you can visit their GoFundMe page.
