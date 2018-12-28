When lake rises, some N Carolina residents have to boat home

Amid one of North Carolina's rainiest years on record, residents of one neighborhood have had to resort to boats to reach their homes.
Although Jeremiah Drive is about a half-mile from Jordan Lake, news outlets report it crosses a connecting creek. Resident Faye Stanley says the road floods when the lake is above 225 feet (68 meters), which has happened seven times in the last three years and three times in the last three months.
Jeremiah Road is home around 30 people, who have to row 400 feet (122 meters) across the water.
WRAL-TV quotes a release that says the Department of Transportation first needs to determine the cause of the flooding. DOT engineer Matthew Kitchen tells The News & Observer the state could raise the road above the flood stage or build a back entrance.
