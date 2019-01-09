She didn’t expect to be here, but now a political novice from Raleigh is a lawmaker

First-time political candidate, Raleigh democrat Allison Dahle, poses for a portrait in the North Carolina legislative building. Dahle defeat incumbent Duane Hall for a house seat in the 11th district. She was sworn into the NC House of Representatives on Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019. Julia Wall jwall@newsobserver.com