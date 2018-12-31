North Carolina

‘This is like a toy store’: shoppers flock to Fort Mill store for fireworks

By Tracy Kimball

December 31, 2018 03:13 PM

Fireworks store ‘booming’ with customers despite foggy condition

Red Rocket Fireworks in Fort Mill has seen a steady flow of customers over the past week, according to a store manager. Customers are flocking to the store on the border of North and South Carolina, despite cloudy conditions.
Fort Mill

Erik Benitez came to Fort Mill to pick up items with names like “The Centrifuge” and a few “Dizzy Spells.”

He hoped the fireworks would cause a lot of racket -- and laughs.

Benitez was one of dozens at Red Rocket in Fort Mill Monday morning to pick up fireworks to celebrate New Years.

“We’re going to celebrate, we’re going to have fun,” Benitez said. “We’re going to be happy, we’re going to drink, we’re going to dance and we’re going to have a good time.”

He was amazed by the thousands of fireworks piled up at the bright store near Carowinds.

“It’s awesome,” Benitez said. “This is like a toy store for me.”

Benitez and his brother scanned the bar code on one “The Snow Cone” and watched on a monitor what the fireworks look like when they take off.

“The kids will really like that,” a store employee said.

Youngsters walked around the store with variety packs of kid-sized firecrackers.

“It’s pretty cool,” said 10-year-old Grant Lawing, who was buying a “Festival Ball.”

Rachel Payne, a store manager, said business has grown steadily over the week.

“(Sunday) was a pretty busy day,” Payne said, adding the weather hasn’t stopped shoppers from stopping in.



Tracy Kimball: tkimball@heraldonline.com

