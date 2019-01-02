5 children, 2 adults seriously injured in east Charlotte house fire

Seven people were seriously injured during a house fire in east Charlotte Wednesday morning.
The fire happened in the 1900 block of Academy Street around 3 a.m. Thirty Charlotte Fire Department firefighters responded to the scene and controlled the fire within 30 minutes, officials say.
According to Medic, five children and two adults were transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries.
There were 10 people in the home when the fire started, said the Charlotte Fire Department. Three were able to escape without injury.
Officials have not said what may have caused the fire.
