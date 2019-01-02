A hate crime in NC stemmed from teens’ interracial relationship, authorities say

A civil rights and advocacy group on Wednesday condemned what it described as a hate attack on a Goldsboro family stemming from an interracial relationship.
Vandals on Dec. 27 spray-painted the white family’s minivan with a swastika and several racial epithets, including “N***** loving b****,” ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner, reported. A second vehicle was lit on fire.
The family’s 14-year-old daughter was in a relationship with an African-American teenager, according to ABC11.
Maj. Richard Lewis, a spokesman for the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, told The News & Observer deputies were dispatched to the home at 6:22 a.m. that day. Lewis said nvestigators think the vandalism took place overnight, and they have reached out to the State Bureau of Investigation.
“Our detectives have contacted the SBI to see if they had intel about any other similar incidents in the area,” Lewis said.
Ibrahim Hooper, a spokesman with the Council on American-Islamic Relations, said in a statement Wednesday that there has been “an unprecedented spike in bigotry targeting American Muslims and members of other minority groups since the election of Donald Trump as president.”
Hooper told The News & Observer that he did not know if the African-American teen was Muslim.
“We don’t restrict ourselves in these types of bigoted attacks to Muslims,” he said. “What we have seen since the era of Donald Trump is bigotry that targets different groups and we speak out for all of them.”
Amanda Miller, the girl’s mother, told ABC11 that her daughter met the boy in church.
”It just makes your heart sink,” Miller told the TV station. “I’ve always tried to instill in her be friends with who is good to you. Like who is good to you. It doesn’t (matter) what color somebody is and it doesn’t (matter) what race they are.”
Lewis, the sheriff’s spokesman, said the investigation is ongoing.
“We are following leads as they become available,” he said.
