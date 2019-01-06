North Carolina

Amber Alert issued in NC for missing 12-year-old Mount Airy boy

By Rashaan Ayesh

January 06, 2019 11:30 AM

Anthony Manuel Diaz is pictured in this image from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. An Amber Alert was issued for him on Jan. 6, 2019.
Anthony Manuel Diaz is pictured in this image from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. An Amber Alert was issued for him on Jan. 6, 2019. National Center for Missing and Exploited Children
Anthony Manuel Diaz is pictured in this image from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. An Amber Alert was issued for him on Jan. 6, 2019. National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

Police in Mount Airy are searching for Anthony Manuel Diaz. The North Carolina Department of Public Safety issued an Amber Alert for him Sunday.

Diaz is 12 years old with brown eyes and curly brown hair and is Hispanic, according to the Amber Alert. He is about 4 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 78 pounds. He last was seen wearing blue and gray pajamas with a shark on the shirt.

This missing-person case also appears on the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children’s website.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Mount Airy Police Department immediately at (336) 374-0822, or call 911, or dial *HP to reach the State Highway Patrol.

