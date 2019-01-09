Sheriff: Deputy shoots barricaded person; body found in home

A sheriff's deputy in North Carolina shot and wounded a person barricaded inside a home, where authorities found a body.
The Durham County Sheriff's Office said in a statement Wednesday that deputies were called for a "welfare check" Tuesday around 6 p.m.
Citing the statement, news outlets report the Emergency Response team of the sheriff's office entered the home after repeatedly trying to make contact with the person. At some point, the deputy shot the person, who is expected to survive. Authorities also found the body in the home.
The statement did not identify either of the people in the home. Authorities say the deputy involved has been placed on paid administrative leave, pending the outcome of an internal investigation.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Comments