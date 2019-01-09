Raleigh police officer shot; one suspect in custody and search underway for second

A police officer was shot in southwest Raleigh on Wednesday evening, according to the Raleigh-Wake Emergency Communications Center.
The shooting happened about 8:30 p.m. around Schaub Drive, near Western Boulevard, said Kevin Anderson, assistant supervisor for the communications center.
One suspect was in custody, he said, and another left the scene.
“They had K-9 out there looking,” Anderson said.
Part of Interstate 440 was reportedly closed.
Traffic was also backed up in the neighborhood around Deboy Street and Driftwood Drive as people tried to make their way home.
Anderson said he did not know where the officer was struck or his medical condition. The officer was taken to WakeMed.
Brian Lewis, a lobbyist for the Raleigh Police Protective Association, told The News & Observer on Wednesday night that he did not yet know the identity of the officer who was shot.
“I don’t want it to be anyone,” he said.
Lewis said officer-involved shootings, whether an officer or a suspect is shot, are complicated.
“This is a tough time to be a police officer,” he said.
Raleigh police tweeted at about 9:30 p.m.: “We appreciate all the prayers during this difficult time. We will provide more information as it becomes available. #PrayForRPD”
This is a developing story. Please check back for additional details.
