Online campaign raising money for Raleigh police officer who was shot

An online campaign is raising money for the Raleigh police officer critically wounded in a Wednesday-night shooting.
The GoFundMe page seeks $50,000 in donations for C.D. Ainsworth, shot multiple times off of Western Boulevard while investigating a stolen car. The officer was recovering from surgery at WakeMed after reportedly being hit once in the neck, according to the campaign started by David Blackwelder, president of the Wake County Chapter of the N.C. Sheriff Police Alliance.
As of 9:30 a.m. Friday, donations to Ainsworth’s family had topped $21,000 and drawn contributions from more than 350 people.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
“This is one of my RPD Brothers and no officer will fight alone,” wrote one contributor, Toni Hudson. “We are one and will always be.”
Cedric Kearney, one of two men charged in the shooting of a Raleigh police officer Wednesday night, made his first appearance in court at the Wake County Justice Center on Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019.
Ainsworth, an N.C. State University graduate who finished the police academy in 2017, has also garnered online support through the Twitter hashtag #PrayforRPD.
“Please keep Officer C.D. Ainsworth, his family, and his brothers and sisters @raleighpolice in your thoughts and prayers,” wrote U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis.
The Raleigh Police Protective Association also plans a fundraiser for Ainsworth, who is married, according to its spokesman.
Police charged Cedric Jamal Kearney, 23, of Henderson with attempted murder and other felony charges that led up to Ainsworth’s shooting. His bail is set at $2.5 million.
Also charged in the case is Antonio Dequan Fletcher, 20, of Cary for possession of a stolen .32-caliber pistol.
To donate to the fundraiser, go to https://bit.ly/2ACY5dS.