After officer is shot, Raleigh police chief calls for an end to gun violence

Police Chief Cassandra Deck-Brown called Friday for the community to work together to prevent gun violence, two days after an officer was shot several times.

“Gun violence hurts everyone,” Deck-Brown said in a news conference Friday afternoon. “It hurts the community. ... Let us all partner to make a difference in that regard. This is our city, and these are my officers.”

Officer C.D. Ainsworth was shot several times around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday while responding to a call about a stolen vehicle off of Western Boulevard.

Cedric Jamal Kearney, 23, has been charged with attempted murder.

Deck-Brown said police are not releasing information about Ainsworth’s medical condition at the request of the officer’s family. He underwent surgery after the shooting, and Deck-Brown said she is hoping for “a full recovery.”

“We are a family,” Deck-Brown said. “And as you can imagine with any family that has been struck with a senseless act of violence, we are heartstruck, we are disturbed. ... It’s times like these that test us.”



