An old fashioned spanking with a belt went too far, cops say, sending a man to jail

An old fashioned spanking with a belt that authorities say went too far has landed a West Virginia man in jail for felony child abuse, reports TV station WOWK.
The victim was an 8-year-old boy and the suspect is his mom’s live-in boyfriend, 27-year-old Travis James Persinger Sr. of Hometown, West Virginia, said the station.
Investigators told WCHS a school nurse at Winfield Elementary School called police Jan. 10 after noticing injuries on the boy. The nurse photographed the alleged injuries, which consisted of bruising on the 8-year-old’s behind, the station reported.
The school is in the town of Winfield, West Virginia, about 20 miles northwest of the state capital of Charleston.
Investigators told TV station WSAZ Persinger Sr. allegedly made the boy pull his pants down and “severely spanked” him with a belt on Wednesday, causing the injuries.
Media outlets did not report the cause of the spanking, or if the boy needed medical attention.
The charge of child abuse resulting in injury is a felony in West Virginia, applied to parents, guardians or custodians who cause “serious bodily injury” to a child.
Convictions can lead to a prison sentence of one to five years, according to state statutes.
Bond for Persinger Sr. was set at $5,000, according to records at the West Virginia Regional Jail.
