7 fire trucks stranded on treacherous dead end road after bridge collapses during fire

A small bridge that collapsed Sunday under the weight of a fire truck has resulted in seven other fire department vehicles being “stranded” on the wrong side of a North Carolina creek, reports the Weaverville Tribune.
The collapsed happened about 12:45 a.m. in the Buncombe County town of Weaverville, reported Fox Carolina. The town is about 10 miles north of Asheville, in western North Carolina.
Investigators told TV station WLOS that the small concrete bridge crumbled under a truck from the Reynolds Fire Department, which was freed from the creek with a crane Sunday afternoon.
The firefighters inside the truck escaped unharmed, but a man who escaped the burning home had to be hospitalized for burns, the station reported.
The Weaverville Tribune reports seven fire trucks from three different departments are trapped on the wrong side of “very steep” private driveway and it is unclear how long it will take to free them.
Asheville and West Buncombe firefighters are cover shifts in those districts that lost use of their trucks, the Tribune reported.
