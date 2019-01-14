UNC Chancellor Carol Folt resigning

UNC-Chapel Hill Chancellor Carol Folt announced Monday that she will resign after graduation this spring.

She also said in an announcement to the campus that she had ordered the removal of the pedestal that held the Silent Sam Confederate monument.

“As chancellor, the safety of the UNC-Chapel Hill community is my clear, unequivocal and non-negotiable responsibility,” she wrote. “The presence of the remaining parts of the monument on campus poses a continuing threat both to the personal safety and well-being of our community and to our ability to provide a stable, productive educational environment. No one learns at their best when they feel unsafe.”

The announcement came late in the afternoon, following an emergency conference call meeting of the UNC Board of Governors to discuss “personnel and legal matters.”





Folt has led the Chapel Hill campus since July of 2013 and there was no indication she was planning to leave.











She has been at the center of tumult over the toppling of the Confederate monument during a protest last August.