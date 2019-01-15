Chancellor Folt will leave UNC in 2 weeks — earlier than expected

UNC-Chapel Hill Chancellor Carol Folt will be leaving her post in two weeks — much earlier than the time line she suggested when she announced her resignation Monday.

Folt will leave Jan. 31, instead of after spring graduation.

The UNC Board of Governors accepted the resignation in a meeting Tuesday afternoon.

Earlier Tuesday, Folt said that this just feels like a good time for her to step down, separate from the controversial campus discussion about the fate of the Silent Sam Confederate statue.

In a surprise announcement Monday, Folt said that she will resign and that she had ordered the removal of the pedestal that once held Silent Sam. Shortly after 1 a.m. Tuesday, the base was lifted by heavy equipment onto a flatbed truck and taken away from McCorkle Place on campus.

“I was making these decisions somewhat separately,” Folt said Tuesday.

She added that the pedestal had “posed a continuing threat” on campus and that its removal happened in the overnight hours when there would be fewer people around.

“It absolutely has to do with public safety,” she said.

Some UNC Board of Governors members weren’t happy with Folt’s announcement about Silent Sam, which was released while the board was in a three-hour closed meeting Monday. The board plans to meet again at 1 p.m. Tuesday to discuss the issue.

Asked Tuesday whether she might have been fired if she had not resigned, Folt declined to speculate. She also said that she hopes she will remain in her job until after graduation.

The monument’s removal overnight was watched by a small crowd and a heavy police presence. One man was arrested as he tried to interrupt the process, shouting that the workers were breaking the law.

UNC Police charged Gary Williamson, 39, with resisting, delaying or obstructing an officer, a misdemeanor, police spokesman Randy Young said by email Tuesday. Williamson also was issued a warning of trespass from McCorkle Place. Williamson is the founder of Alamance County Taking Back Alamance County (ACTBAC), a pro-Confederate monument group.

The scene overnight resembled that of the early morning of Aug. 21, when the toppled bronze Confederate soldier was hauled away. The only difference was the weather — a bitter cold compared to the warmth of that stormy summer evening.