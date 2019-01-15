Guilty of mailing 11 bomb threats, Durham man said he ‘had some things going on’

A 54-year-old Durham man pleaded guilty Tuesday to mailing bomb threats to Raleigh City Hall, Durham police and the FBI in Washington, explaining his motive to a federal judge as “some people getting to me, emotionally.”

Michael Dexter Brodie walked into U.S. District Court in street clothes but left in handcuffs, ordered by U.S. District Court Judge Terrence Boyle to undergo a mental health evaluation.

A federal prosecutor said Brodie sent 11 threats between May and August of last year, including four that forced evacuations from Raleigh City Hall. More bomb letters went to Durham, the FBI, the Chicago Police Department, Chapel Hill Town Hall and Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.

The letters contained white powder later proved to be harmless, said Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert Dodson.

Brodie’s letters had the same return and mailing addresses, though some were hand-written and some were typed, Dodson said. They were sent with previously used mailing labels. Each had names written across the top of the envelope, often matching the names of people who worked where the letters were sent.

Boyle described such behavior as sounding like a “mental situation.”

“Why’d you do this?” he asked Brodie.

“Had some things going on ...” said the defendant.

“Had some time on your hands?” said the judge. “Thought you’d like to write some letters?”

“It was some people getting to me, emotionally,” Brodie said.

His attorney, Michael Dowling, said the explanation was somewhat unclear but it appeared Brodie wanted to get back at people in his family, hence the names he added.

“Something like that,” Brodie said.

Dodson said many of the people named on the envelopes told investigators they had received other letters from prison inmates, and that they had done so at Brodie’s urging. When interviewed, one of the people said they knew of someone who corresponded with inmates, which led investigators to Brodie.

When authorities searched his room in Durham, where Dowling said he lives with his father and sister, they found a cup of white powder, postal supplies and a typewriter ribbon that could be examined for addresses.

Brodie has no criminal history prior to this case and entered his guilty plea by walking into court, unlike many of Tuesday’s other defendants who were already in custody. This left Boyle with questions.

“Who let him go?” Boyle asked. “Which magistrate? Did you move for detention?”

Confusion rose over the circumstances of Brodie’s arrest, which prompted Boyle to ask, “A guy who’s sending bomb letters all over the country? Haven’t you ever heard of the Unabomber?”

Dowling said his client showed no signs of mental incompetence, was willing to admit what he’d done and had been “gentle” in his office.

“Sending bomb threats is not a gentle crime,” said Boyle. “It’s a terrorist crime. ... You don’t put white powder in because you want to dust your feet. You put it in the envelope because you want people to think it’s anthrax.”

Brodie’s sentencing hearing is set for April 15.