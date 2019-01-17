Ayesha Curry offers ‘real feast’ after Donald Trump gives Clemson players fast food

Celebrity chef and author Ayesha Curry offered to prepare a “real feast” for the Clemson Tigers’ national champion football team, after President Donald Trump feted the players at the White House with what NBC News reported was a smorgasbord of fast food.

The president said he personally paid for the Domino’s pizza, McDonald’s Big Macs and Quarter Pounders and Wendy’s and Burger King fare, according to NBC News.





WATCH: President Trump hosted the Clemson Tigers at the White House to celebrate their national championship.



The president provided the team with a fast-food feast, which he said he paid for himself. pic.twitter.com/q9fZL3fNIo — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 15, 2019

The meal prompted Twitter user Previn Naidu to tweet jokingly to Ayesha Curry that such food explained why her husband, NBA star Stephen Curry, chose not to visit the president in the past. Stephen Curry starred at Davidson College before joining the Golden State Warriors.

“No wonder why @StephenCurry30 didn’t want to go,” Naidu tweeted. “... I’d much rather eat whatever @ayeshacurry is cooking any day too.”

He ended his tweet with three “laughing-so-hard-I’m-crying” emojis.





No wonder why @StephenCurry30 didn’t want to go... I’d much rather eat whatever @ayeshacurry is cooking any day too https://t.co/SnQstLlAMl — Previn Naidu ️ (@PrevDiesel) January 15, 2019

In 2017, Steph Curry told reporters that by not visiting the White House, he hoped to get across “that we don’t stand for basically what our president has — the things that he’s said and the things that he hasn’t said at the right times — that we won’t stand for it,” The Charlotte Observer reported at the time.

Says Ayesha Curry of her snowballing success: “It’s all happened so fast I haven’t had time to think about it. ... I reached my goals so quickly that now I’m like 10 steps ahead of myself, and I’m trying to figure out what the heck is going on.” Rich Fury Invision/AP, File

In reply, Trump tweeted that he was withdrawing an offer for a White House visit by Steph Curry, the Observer and other media outlets reported in 2017.

Naidu’s tweet to Ayesha Curry on Monday prompted this reply from the Food Network star: “will gladly feed the Clemson Tigers any day. A real feast and celebration. No 10cent dipping sauces on silver platters.”