Orange County judge pushes Silent Sam protest cases through closed courtroom

Several cases were on track for resolution Friday in Orange County District Court for people charged during protests of the Silent Sam Confederate statue.

District Court Judge Lunsford Long closed the small courtroom to everyone except defendants, court officials and law enforcement, posting a sheriff’s deputy at the door to check identification cards against a list of names.

A note was given to the deputy at midday to ask the judge for a meeting with media to reconsider opening the courtroom.

The mood was calm and friendly in the hall as protesters and reporters chatted and watched the procession in and out of the courtroom. A lone, older woman sat on a chair in the corner knitting a blue-and-gray shawl from a large ball of yarn in her bag.

Orange County Assistant District Attorney Blake Courlang updated reporters as the hearings progressed. Those resolved by noon Friday were:

▪ Ian Broadhead, 28: He was found guilty of misdemeanor charges of resisting a public officer and concealing his face during a public rally, and was given a prayer for judgment continued, which means no punishment for his crimes.

▪ Lillian Price, 20: Given deferred prosecution for six months on a misdemeanor charge of injury to personal property. She will be required to complete community service and pay court costs.





▪ Mary Rosen, 23: Given deferred prosecution for six months on a misdemeanor charge of resisting a public officer. She will be required to complete community service and pay court costs.

Other cases were continued to a future date, including four defendants charged in connection with the toppling of the controversial statue at UNC-Chapel Hill on Aug. 20. The case was also continued for UNC graduate student activist Maya Little, who is facing misdemeanor charges of assaulting a government official and causing a public disturbance at a December rally.

Little previously was charged with vandalism after pouring red ink and her own blood on the statue in April. She was found guilty but not punished. A UNC honor court decided to give Little a warning letter and 18 hours of community service. She walked out of the hearing over one panelist’s social media criticism of protesters, and appealed the case.

Nine previous cases also have been resolved.

Friday’s hearings wrapped up a drama-filled week for the UNC campus, beginning with UNC-Chapel Hill Chancellor Carol Folt’s decision to resign Monday and remove the statue.

The founder of Alamance County Taking Back Alamance County (ACTBAC), a pro-Confederate monument group, was charged Monday night as UNC workers removed the statue’s base from McCorkle Place.

Gary Williamson, 39, was charged with misdemeanor resisting, delaying or obstructing an officer and issued a warning of trespass from McCorkle Place. He is the 30th person charged since Aug. 20.

On Tuesday, the UNC system Board of Governors said Folt would leave Jan. 31, instead of after the spring semester as she announced Monday.

The statue is expected to remain in storage pending a March 15 report on its possible future to the board. The board rejected a December recommendation that UNC build a $5.3 million university history center that also could house the statue.

Silent Sam protesters threw a party Tuesday at the town’s Peace and Justice Plaza, near McCorkle Place, to celebrate Folt’s decisions.

It was the latest of nearly a dozen protests and rallies on campus or at the plaza since August. Many more rallies were held at the Chapel Hill and Orange County courthouses in support of those charged at the protests.

Staff writer Jane Stancill contributed to this report.



