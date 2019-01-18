Deputy in eastern NC thought he saw a gun, fired two shots into car, attorney says

A Pender County Sheriff’s deputy thought he saw a passenger in a car point a gun at him, so he opened fire on the car Thursday, according to the officer’s attorney.
The deputy, a three-year veteran with the sheriff’s office on the vice and narcotics unit, fired two shots into the car, attorney Barry Henline told McClatchy. No one was injured, he said.
Henline said two people were in a parked car in the Maple Hill community, a rural area between Wilmington and Jacksonville, North Carolina. He said the unnamed deputy was working on “crime abatement” in the area when he came across the car.
When the passenger pointed something at the deputy from inside the car, the officer “believed it was a gun,” Henline said by phone Friday. The officer fired two shots into the vehicle, the attorney said. Both rounds hit the vehicle but no one was hurt, he explained.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The lawyer would not say if there was a gun found in the car, saying that he did not want to hurt the ongoing investigation by releasing that detail.
“This turned out a lot better than a lot of these situations,” Henline said, noting no one was hurt or killed in the incident.
He said the passenger was taken into custody on “an order for arrest,” which Hinton said could be on a warrant for outstanding charges or not appearing in court.
Henton said he went to the scene Thursday night to represent the officer through his work with the North Carolina Police Benevolent Association.
The Pender County Sheriff’s Office has not responded to a request for comment as of Friday afternoon.
The North Carolina Police Benevolent Association sent a tweet Friday about the shooting: “NC member with Pender County Sheriff’s Department was involved in a shooting incident on January 17, 2019. PBA Attorney Barry Henline in Wilmington was contacted and responded to the scene to assist the member.”
Comments