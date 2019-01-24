Papa John’s makes ‘huge’ donation to historically black NC college fighting to survive

Papa John’s unveiled plans Thursday to help a struggling black women’s college in North Carolina, as part of the company’s ongoing effort to rebound from accusations of racial insensitivity by its founder.
The pizza chain’s support includes a $500,000 donation to Greensboro-based Bennett College, and a pledge to help raise a total of $5 million “to protect the college’s accreditation.”
“We shared last year that the values that would drive the transformation of Papa John’s would be equity, fairness, respect and opportunity,” said a press release from the company.
“Bennett College...not only shares these values, but embodies them in their continual pursuit of inquiry, civic engagement, social justice, lifelong learning and equity for all.”
That transformation began after the Papa John’s founder, John Schnatter, resigned as the company’s CEO amidst accusations of racial insensitivity, according to a Jan. 15 Associated Press story.
Schnatter had criticized the National Football League’s “mishandling of player protests during the national anthem,” saying it hurt Papa John’s profits as a league sponsor, said the AP.
Matters worsened when Schnatter confirmed to Forbes magazine in July that he had used a racial slur during a company conference call. He resigned as CEO and later apologized, according to an article in Restaurant Business.
Bennett College launched its $5 million fund-raising campaign after the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission threatened last month to revoke the school’s accreditation for lack of “financial resources,” according to the Greensboro News & Record.
An appeal of the decision is underway, as supporters work to raise the $5 million, the newspaper reported.
Bennett College -- launched in 1873 to educate emancipated slaves -- has set a Feb. 1 target date to meet its campaign goal, according to its website.
Fox8 reported Thursday that the campaign has raised about $1.5 million in four weeks.
