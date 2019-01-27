She’s running around Durham, with dad by her side, to help human trafficking survivors

She’s been knocked down by a dog, trudged through a swampy trail and trekked 25 miles a day on foot and by bike since Friday, but Liz Herron said that’s nothing compared to the trauma faced by victims of human trafficking.
That’s what inspired Herron to launch the “Miles of Hope” campaign around Durham County. She’s raising money and awareness for the Durham Crisis Response Center, where she is a court advocate.
January is National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month. Last year, Herron rode her bike from Durham to Charlotte. This year, her father, Lee Herron, is biking beside her, and they hope more people will join them Monday for the last leg of the journey.
“We wanted to make [this year’s effort] close to Durham,” Herron said. “I think a lot of people — the public — when they hear human trafficking, they think of other countries, other bigger cities, but it’s very much prevalent in Durham County.”
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Multiple trafficking cases have been investigated in Alamance, Durham and Wake counties. Orange County reported receiving a few tips in 2017.
The Durham Crisis Response Center has provided housing and other services for over 30 years. It sheltered more than 200 women and children last year, officials said, while another 3,800 called the crisis line: 919-403-6562 (English) or 919-519-3735 (Spanish).
The center offers confidential and anonymous help for women, men and children trying to escape domestic violence or a sexual or labor trafficking situation, Herron said. That can be the challenge, she added, because human trafficking sometimes looks like domestic violence, a young teen in a relationship with an older boyfriend, or even a legitimate business.
North Carolina was one of the top 10 U.S. states for calls to the National Human Trafficking hot line (888-373-7888) last year, the nonprofit organization reports.
Traffickers are attracted by the state’s convenient interstate highways, ports and connections to larger cities, such as Atlanta and New York, advocates said. The problem is fueled by gangs, high demand for cheap farm labor, and a large, transient military presence, which attracts adult businesses that can be a front for sex trafficking.
Cumberland County leads the state in arrests for human trafficking, according to a recent Associated Press report. The county’s district attorney credited a local task force with 48 charges against 34 people last year, the A.P. said. Wake County ranked second in trafficking arrests, with 33 charges against 15 people, it said.
A 2017 report noted more than 400,000 people may be living in modern-day slavery across the United States, despite efforts to crack down on human trafficking and forced labor.
The Global Slavery Index, published annually by the Walk Free Foundation, estimated that about 40.3 million people were living as modern-day slaves in 2016, mostly in Asia and the Pacific. In the United States, as many as 403,000 people may be living in forced and state-imposed labor settings, sexual servitude and forced marriage. Some have criticized the report’s methods in the past, pointing to its broad definitions of slavery, its need to extrapolate data from small samples and other issues.
In North Carolina, law enforcement and others are being trained to spot signs of trafficking. Libby Magee Coles, N.C. Human Trafficking Commission chairwoman, and state Attorney General Josh Stein spoke about those efforts at Jan. 11 news conference.
Stein said the state had 258 reported cases of human trafficking last year. That is higher than the 182 cases reported in 2016 to the National Human Trafficking Hotline.
The crimes are “deeply intertwined with drug and gang activity,” Coles said. “Unlike drugs, people — our neighbors — can be sold again and again and again.”
The Durham Crisis Response Center also works with local law enforcement, Herron said. Three deputies from the Durham County Sheriff’s Office joined them at the beginning of their journey Friday near Neal Middle School in eastern Durham. All three work with domestic-violence survivors, she said.
“We were on a trail,” Lee Herron said. “It was flooded out, so we had to weave our way through it, but I believe in what she’s doing, it’s a great cause. Her mother and I, we’re both really proud of what she does in this effort.”
The story is not about what she’s doing, Herron said, but the trafficking victims who are suffering and need to know they are not alone. Just a few dollars can feed, shelter or buy a bus ticket for someone trying to get out, she said.
“To me, doing this, if it can bring some sort of attention to this issue and potentially help safe somebody’s life or save somebody from having to experience that, then we’re all for it.”
Join the last mile
The public can join the last leg of the Miles for Hope campaign Monday. Supporters will gather at 3:30 p.m. at the Durham County Courthouse, at 510 S. Dillard St, and walk, run or roll the last half-mile to the Durham Crisis Response Center at 206 N. Dillard St.
Tax-deductible donations also can be made online through the Miles for Hope GoFundMe website or the Durham Crisis Response Center.
The Durham Crisis Response Center is available by phone 24 hours a day, seven days a week, at 919-403-6562 (English) or 919-519-3735 (Español). Help also is avaiable by email at crisisline@durhamcrisisresponse.org. The National Human Trafficking hot line can be reached at 888-373-7888.
Comments