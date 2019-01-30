How to stream the 2019 Super Bowl LIII for free on Sunday

CBS has Super Bowl LIII this year — the big battle between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams in Atlanta — and things get started Sunday, Feb. 3 around 6 p.m. (ET) with the kickoff at 6:30. (Special pre-game coverage starts earlier in the day.)
If you have cable, you’re all set. Just tune in to CBS and you’re good to go.
If you don’t have cable, there are still lots of options for watching The Big Game — and some of them are free.
Here’s a rundown of all your non-cable options.
Get an antenna
If you’re a cord-cutter, you probably already have an antenna to pick up local channels. After the initial cost of buying an antenna (they are pretty affordable and easy to install), it’s free TV time!
You can get antennas that install inside or get stronger models that attach in your attic or on the roof (obviously, the attic/roof versions will get better reception). Mohu Leaf is a popular antenna, and made by a Raleigh company. Mohu has models starting around $30.
The CBS Sports app or website
You can watch the Super Bowl for free on the CBS Sports App without needing to authenticate your cable service (meaning you don’t have to sign in with your cable/satellite/streaming ID and password).
You can access the app on your mobile phone or tablet.
To watch on your TV, use the CBS Sports app on your Roku, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV or Google Chromecast.
Or just stream directly on your computer through cbssports.com.
NFL and Yahoo Sports apps
Other app options include the NFL app (as well as NFL.com) and the Yahoo Sports App. Both the NFL and Yahoo are touting their free access to the game. Install either (or both) to your iOS or Android device and stream the game.
CBS All Access
You can also watch the Super Bowl through the CBS All Access streaming service.
CBS All Access costs $5.99 per month, or $9.99 per month for the commercial free option (note that when you’re watching live TV, like the Super Bowl, you’ll still have commercials). You can sign up for the annual plan for $59.99 ($99.99 for commercial free).
If you’re new to CBS All Access, there’s a one-week free trial.
Streaming services
Pretty much all of the streaming services offer CBS except for Sling.
For DirecTV Now (not the same as DirecTV satellite), Hulu Live TV (not the same as Hulu), YouTube TV (not the same as YouTube), or Sony PlayStation Vue, check the respective websites with your zip code to see if CBS live TV is offered in your area (it varies according to markets).
All of these streaming services offer a free trial before you have to pay.
