Duke apologizes after graduate adviser tells students not to speak Chinese at school

The dean of Duke University’s medical school has apologized and says an administrator who advised graduate students not to speak Chinese at the school will be replaced, according to a letter released by the university.

Professor Megan Neely, director of graduate studies, asked to step down as director but remains an assistant professor, a university spokesman said Sunday.

According to an online petition and posts on social media, Neely emailed first- and second-year biotstatistics students Friday urging them to “commit to using English 100% of the time” at the school and workplace. The story was first reported in the student newspaper The Chronicle.

In the email, Neely said two faculty members had approached her to see photo of students. She shared photos and the faculty members identified a group of first-year students they said had been talking very loudly in Chinese in the student lounge and study areas..

“Both faculty members replied that they wanted to write down the names so they could remember them if the students ever interviewed for an internship or asked to work with them for a master’s project,” Neely wrote in the email. “They were disappointed that these students were not taking the opportunity to improve their English and were being so impolite as to have a conversation that not everyone on the floor could understand.”

“To international students, PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE keep these unintended consequences in mind when you choose to speak in Chinese in the building,” Neely’s email continued. “I have no idea how hard it has been and still is for you to come to the US and have to learn in a non-native language. As such, I have the upmost [sic] respect for what you are doing. That being said, I encourage you to commit to using English 100% of the time when you are in Hock or any other professional setting.

In a letter to Masters of Biostatistics Students, Dr. Mary E. Klotman, dean of the medical school apologized for Neely’s message and said Neely had asked to step down as director of graduate studies.

“I understand that many of you felt hurt and angered by this message,’ Klotman wrote. “To be clear: there is absolutely no restriction or limitation on the language you use to converse and communicate with each other. Your career opportunities and recommendations will not in any way be influenced by the language you use outside the classroom. And your privacy will always be protected.

The university’s Office of Institutional Equity will review the Master’s of Biostatistics Program and recommend ways to improve the learning environment for students from all backgrounds, Klotman wrote.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.