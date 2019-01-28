Snow possible, but black ice may be bigger concern for Charlotte region late Tuesday

The Charlotte region has a 40 percent chance of snow Tuesday night, mainly before 11 p.m., with a predicted low of 22 degrees and wind chills in the teens, said the National Weather Service Monday morning.
“A strong cold front will cross the area,” say NWS forecasters. “Very cold air will move in behind the front. Average temperatures may be nearly 15 degrees below normal Wednesday and Thursday which could cause significant impacts.”
Chances of accumulation are unlikely in the Charlotte region (only 10 percent), but black ice is possible on roads, particularly in counties to the west, say forecasters.
There is an 80 percent chance of rain during the day and a 50 percent after sunset Tuesday, which is when things could turn dangerous, says the National Weather Service.
WBTV meteorologist Al Conklin says the region will not likely get much snow.
“However, black ice will still be a possibility with temps crashing to around 20° for lows Tuesday night after the rain ends,” according to Conklin’s report on WBTV.com.
“A winter weather advisory has been issued Tuesday for the mountains and northern foothills, where the cold air and moisture will likely have better luck over-lapping.”
On Monday morning, the National Weather Service upgraded that advisory to a Winter Storm Warning for higher elevations in southwest North Carolina.
Snow will begin falling in that region after midnight, with dangerous wind chills and “isolated to scattered downed trees and power lines,” says the National Weather Service.
Up to four inches could fall in western counties and wind chills could be a low as negative 10 degrees in Newland and negative 3 degrees in Burnsville, says the NWS.
The wind chill in the Charlotte region could be around 17 degrees as the front passes through, says the National Weather Service.
