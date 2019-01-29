Bojangles’ biscuit served to NC deputy had obscenity written in icing, photo shows

A Jones County Sheriff’s Office deputy got a rude message when he got home with food from Bojangles’ and found “FU” written in icing on his biscuits, WCTI reports.
In a Facebook post that has since been deleted or hidden, Deputy Daniel Pridgen said he was in uniform waiting almost half an hour to get his food at the Bojangles’ in Richlands, North Carolina. The post is still available in screen shots on the store’s Facebook page.
He called the message “pure hatred” in the post.
Pridgen told the Jacksonville Daily News he didn’t expect his Facebook post to get so much attention, with “thousands of comments, shares and reactions.” He told the newspaper that he deleted the post.
“The manager of the restaurant contacted me within 30 minutes of it happening and they said they dealt with it accordingly,” Pridgin told the newspaper. “So I’ve really got no complaints.”
In a follow-up post Tuesday, Pridgen wrote on Facebook: “The incident from last night was handled accordingly by management personnel. Bojangles’ and Tands inc. have done an admirable job handling the situation expeditiously. Their due diligence is greatly appreciated.”
Tands Inc. owns the franchise in Richlands, according to The Daily News. A spokeswoman for the company told the newspaper the employee had been fired.
“This type of behavior is not consistent with our values or our culture, and it will not be tolerated at any Tands restaurant,” spokeswoman Donna Rodwell told the newspaper. “We apologize to anyone who was offended by the actions of this former employee.”
“I don’t blame Bojangles’. I believe this was an isolated incident with certain employees,” Pridgen told WRAL.
