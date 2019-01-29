A KFC sandwich with Cheetos and cheesy sauce? Yes, that’s happening.

Cheetos is pivoting to condiments.

The neon orange, vaguely cheesy snack food is the star of KFC’s new Cheetos Sandwich.

The Kentucky-fried fast food giant announced Tuesday it is testing the new science-fiction sandwich creation in select markets, including parts of North Carolina.

The sandwich apparently aims for a level of crunch beyond the typical fried chicken sandwich. A glance at the photo provided by KFC shows something of a structural curiosity, with a layer of crunchy Cheetos appearing on the bottom, topped by a fried chicken breast and a Cheetos sauce. There’s also a smear of mayonnaise, because why not at this point?





For Cheetos-curious Triangle diners, the select test markets are Burlington, Aberdeen, Roanoke Rapids and Roxboro.

You’ll also find the sandwiches in Richmond and Roanoke, Va., Greensboro, Greenville, S.C., and in Georgia.

“The KFC Cheetos Sandwich will give you a blast of craveable Cheetos in every bite,” the company promised in a release.

The world at large, and the Triangle in particular, is no stranger to Cheetos as condiments. Flaming hot Cheetos, in retina-burning red, have appeared at the last two North Carolina State Fairs, once as a topping for street corn, once as a dip for bacon.

The marriage of fast food and snack food was forever changed by the most ambitious crossover event in history, the Doritos Locos taco, where a hard shell taco was dusted with Doritos flavoring.