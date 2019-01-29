Driver with suspended license told SC deputies he was undercover — with their agency

A man who was driving on a suspended license when he crashed his car in the Lowcountry told deputies he was an undercover officer for their agency.
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post Tuesday that they responded to a crash in Jamestown to assist the S.C. Highway Patrol.
The driver of the car that had crashed identified himself as law enforcement, deputies said. Jonathan Matthew Meree, 38, said he was “an undercover cop” employed by the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office.
“Meree was obviously unable to present any real law enforcement credentials,” the post reads. Meree was charged with driving under suspension, reckless driving and impersonating a law enforcement officer, according to the sheriff’s office.
The Facebook post ended with several hashtags that poked fun at Meree’s attempt to pass himself off as law enforcement, including #YouCantSitWithUs, #NoNewFriends and #HeWasntWithUsInTheGym.
