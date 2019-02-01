Silent Sam report finds deficiencies at UNC but ‘no evidence of a conspiracy’ to topple statue

An after-action report on the Aug. 20 toppling of the Silent Sam Confederate statue found “serious deficiencies” in the way it was handled, but “no evidence of a conspiracy” between the UNC-Chapel Hill administration and protesters to bring down the monument.

The 64-page report, conducted by the Parker Poe law firm and ordered by the UNC Board of Governors, was released Friday by the UNC system. The Board of Governors voted last month to make it available to the public.

The analysis determined that the statue came down because of a confluence of events, including ineffective communication between senior leaders and UNC police, inadequate planning for protest events and a lack of protocol on decision-making responsibility regarding law-enforcement.

The firm analyzed media reports and other documents and conducted interviews with police, administrators, trustees and others.

Digital Access for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.