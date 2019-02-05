North Carolina

NC State Fair tickets will get more expensive under proposal

By Lauren Horsch

February 05, 2019 06:42 AM

RALEIGH

The N.C. Board of Agriculture will hear a proposal Tuesday increasing the price of admission for the State Fair.

NC State Fair manager Kent Yelverton is proposing increases of $2 or $3 for all ticket levels, except for children ages 5 or younger and seniors ages 65 or older (who will still get free admission).

In a letter to the board, Yelverton explained that the fair is “facing multiple challenges including meeting rising payrolls costs, higher utility expenses, increased facility maintenance“ all while also trying to fund new improvements to the state fairgrounds.

“The proposed increases will help maintain the necessary funds to meet these expenses, while offering the public ways to achieve significant saving through advance purchase of tickets,” he wrote.

According to the meeting materials, the advance price for an adult ticket will be $10, a $2 increase. An adult ticket purchased at the gate will cost $13, a $3 increase.

Youth tickets bought in advance will cost $5 under the proposal, instead of the $3 it was previously. A youth ticket at the gate will increase by $2 to $7.

Ticket prices were last increased for the 2015 State Fair.

The Board of Agriculture meets at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday via conference call to hear the proposal and other business, including changes to the commercial use program at Dupont State Recreational Forest.

