Immigration agents detain 30 people during raid of NC manufacturing plant

By Thomasi McDonald

February 05, 2019 01:43 PM

SANFORD

Federal immigration officials have detained at least 30 people during a raid at a manufacturing plant, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

The raid was part of an ongoing investigation into identity theft and fraud, Sheriff Tracy Carter said.

Carter did not identity the manufacturing plant. But multiple media outlets have reported the raid occurred at Bear Creek Arsenal, which manufactures AR-15 firearms.

“It’s unclear at this time if the local business was at fault,” Carter said, adding that the raid was isolated to one location.

