Monster catfish snared at NC lake. Fisherman then did something surprising

A man snared a monster catfish at a North Carolina lake on Tuesday morning.
Kevin Moore caught the fish on Lake Tillery, according to a Facebook post shared by Montgomery County’s economic development-tourism agency.
Moore held the gigantic creature against his chest to have a photo taken and then released the fish back into the lake.
“That means this is out there to be caught again,” according to the post. “Pass this along to any people you know that like to fish!”
Lake Tillery straddles Montgomery and Stanly counties.
Montgomery County shared a post by Karen Moore Saunders of Troy, North Carolina, that showed Kevin Moore with his catch.
Kevin Moore owns Log Cabin Country Store in unincorporated West End, North Carolina, according to his Facebook page. West End is about 45 miles east of Lake Tillery.
He did not weigh the fish, according to a Facebook reply from Montgomery County to a viewer who asked the question.
“He told his sister it weighed about as much as him ... so no, no real idea on weight,” according to the Montgomery County post.
“Looks like 80+ to me,” Jonathan Morgan posted. “He ain’t a small guy.”
Several people praised Moore for releasing the fish.
“Nice of you to turn it back,” Sheila Allred posted.
