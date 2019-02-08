Duke graduate accuses Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax of sexual assault

A second woman, Meredith Watson, has come forward accusing Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax of sexual assault.
Watson’s lawyer released a statement saying the alleged incident took place when Watson and Fairfax were both students at Duke University in 2000. According to the statement, Watson told friends at the time that Fairfax assaulted her.
“Ms. Watson is reluctantly coming forward out of a strong sense of civic duty and her belief that those seeking or serving in public office should be of the highest character,” wrote Nancy Erika Smith, Watson’s attorney.
Watson wants Fairfax to resign from public office.
Lauren Burke, Fairfax’s spokesperson, told The Washington Post he is “calling for an investigation on all of these matters.” Burke also told the Post that Fairfax will release a statement later.
This allegation comes days after Vanessa Tyson first accused Fairfax of assaulting her at the Democratic National Convention in 2004, as The Washington Post and others reported.
