Search is underway for missing teenager last seen walking down road, NC cops say

A girl is missing and a North Carolina sheriff’s office has asked for the public’s help in locating the teenager.
Deputies with the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office are searching for Kirsten Brianna Hicks, according to a post on the law enforcement agency’s Facebook page.
The 16-year-old girl was last seen Saturday, the same day the sheriff’s office was contacted about “a runaway/missing juvenile,” according to the post.
Hicks was “wearing black pants and a black coat,” when she was last spotted around 2:30 p.m. walking north “on Surrie Trail in the Pleasant Garden area of Randolph County,” the sheriff’s office said on Facebook.
Hicks has been listed on the Facebook page for the National Center For Missing and Endangered.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office at 336-318-6699, or Crime Stoppers at 336-672-CRIME or submit an online tip.
