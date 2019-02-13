Large fire damages Raleigh apartment complex

A large fire at an apartment complex in west Raleigh sent flames and smoke into the air Wednesday afternoon, but no injuries were reported.
The blaze, which started just before 2:30 p.m., damaged 16 units at Enclave at Crossroads Apartments, Raleigh Police Capt. B.N. Limper said. The complex is near the Cary Crossroads shopping center.
Firefighters had the blaze under control within 20 to 30 minutes, Limper said.
He said no one was injured, and it’s unclear how many residents are displaced. Red Cross volunteers arrived Wednesday.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Herald
#ReadLocal
More than an hour after the fire was under control, firefighters used a crane to douse hot spots in the badly burned building.
Officials have not said what caused the fire.
This is a developing story that will be updated.
Comments